Dr. Fehmida To Honor International Medalists Squash Players With Cash Incentives

Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:58 AM

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza would honor all the international medalists' players of squash in a ceremony to be held at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Monday (July 15) at 4.00 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jul, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza would honor all the international medalists' players of squash in a ceremony to be held at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Monday (July 15) at 4.00 p.m.

This was stated by Deputy Director General (Technical) Pakistan Sports Board Muhammad Azam Dar while talking to APP on Sunday. He said all arrangements for the smooth holding of this colourful ceremony had been completed.

He disclosed that players who grabbed medals in the international Junior Squash Championship would be awarded with cash prizes. He said the govt is very keen to promote every sports and that is why it awarded cash incentives to the medalists of the South Asian Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and now it was decided to award all the Junior players who represented Pakistan in the international squash event and given excellent performances by grabbing gold, silver and bronze medals.

He said the players have been invited to report to the venue at 3.00 p.m.

He said the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has already issued a list of the names of those players who won medalists in different international events.

Those to be awarded with cash prizes comprising Abbas Zeb, Zeeshan Zeb, Uzair Shoukat, Khushal Riaz, Asad Ullah, Hamza Khan, Hammad Khan, Noor Zaman, Huzaifa Zahid, Yasin Khattak, Humam Ahmad, Abdullah Nawaz, Sakhi Ullah Tareen and Farhan Zaman.

