Dr Fehmida visits taekwondo, handball training camps

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Saturday visited training camps of Taekwondo and Handball underway here at the Pakistan sports Complex.

She interacted with the players undergoing training and the players also gave their feedback to the minister and showed satisfaction with the facilities being given to them.

Dr Fehmida also met with the foreign coaches which were training the players.

One coach of South Korea while other of Iran have been hired to train the players.

Yousef Karami, Iranian coach, showed appreciation to the minister and praised the local taekwondo players.

The minister said, "I see a lot of potential in our youth and through camps like these we can perform on a level which will bring honor to the nation".

Currently, 52 players were undergoing training at the Taekwondo camp and 20 players are taking part in Handball camps who are working hard to improve their skills and bring glory to the country.