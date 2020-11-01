UrduPoint.com
Dr. Fehmida Wants 'Peace Road Race' From Peshawar To Afghanistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Dr. Fehmida wants 'Peace Road Race' from Peshawar to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza wants the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) to hold a 'Peace Road Race' from Peshawar to Afghanistan.

"PCF should organize a road race from Peshawar to Afghanistan which would send a message of peace in the region. The government will also support the federation," she said while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Cycle Road Race organized by PCF here at the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) on Sunday.

A total of 110 cyclists from Afghanistan and Pakistan participated in the road race which was held from Islamabad to Murree. Rizwan of Sui Southern Gas bagged the first place, while Fasihullah of Afghanistan and Hunzila of Baikistan took second and third places, respectively.

Meanwhile, PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Secretary General Nisar Ahmed, former President Pakistan Football Federation Engineer Ashfaq Hussain Shah and PSB Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmed and Director Muhammad Azam Dar were also present on the occasion.

She said that cycling was providing a healthy activity for the youth in the country. "After the 18th amendment, sports have gone to the provinces and we are trying to bring the private sector forward for the development of sports in the country. Cycling competitions should be organized at the village and Tehsil level so that the youth can be involved in healthy activities. Talent plays a vital role in the development of any country," she said and added that there should be no differences in sports in the country as it harms the players.

