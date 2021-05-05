UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Fehmida, Zahir Shah Discuss Football Matters

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Dr Fehmida, Zahir Shah discuss football matters

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza met Syed Zahir Shah Ex-president Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Federation here at her office to discuss the ongoing crisis and ban on Pakistan football by FIFA.

The meeting was also attended by Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna and Pakistan sports board Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman, said a press release issued here.

The said meeting was a part of the dialogue process initiated by the Federal minister who was also the President of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The government wants to play its role as facilitator to accelerate the process of settlement of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) dispute in an amicable manner.

In the meeting the minister heard the concerns and suggestions of Syed Zahir Shah and the possible way forward. She said the game of football should not suffer as athletes, coaches and referees were the ones who suffer the most.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Sports FIFA Government

Recent Stories

Kahmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai pas ..

5 minutes ago

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

29 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

47 minutes ago

Reconstruction of Mansehra road to be completed wi ..

2 minutes ago

Ousted Myanmar lawmakers announce 'people's defens ..

2 minutes ago

SAARC CCI office bearers express sympathy with Ind ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.