Dr Fehmida, Zahir Shah discuss football matters

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza met Syed Zahir Shah Ex-president Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Federation here at her office to discuss the ongoing crisis and ban on Pakistan football by FIFA.

The meeting was also attended by Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna and Pakistan sports board Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman, said a press release issued here.

The said meeting was a part of the dialogue process initiated by the Federal minister who was also the President of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The government wants to play its role as facilitator to accelerate the process of settlement of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) dispute in an amicable manner.

In the meeting the minister heard the concerns and suggestions of Syed Zahir Shah and the possible way forward. She said the game of football should not suffer as athletes, coaches and referees were the ones who suffer the most.