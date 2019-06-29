Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Congratulate Pakistan Team On Win Against Afghanistan
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 11:17 PM
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday congratulated the entire nation and Pakistan team on winning their important ICC Cricket world Cup fixture against Afghanistan
The advisor, in a tweet, expressed the hope that the Pakistan team would continue its winning streak to clinch victory in their next match against Bangladesh.