UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Congratulate Pakistan Team On Win Against Afghanistan

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 11:17 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulate Pakistan team on win against Afghanistan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday congratulated the entire nation and Pakistan team on winning their important ICC Cricket world Cup fixture against Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday congratulated the entire nation and Pakistan team on winning their important ICC cricket world Cup fixture against Afghanistan.

The advisor, in a tweet, expressed the hope that the Pakistan team would continue its winning streak to clinch victory in their next match against Bangladesh.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan Prime Minister World ICC Bangladesh Firdous Ashiq Awan

Recent Stories

Russia-Japan Talks on Establishing Sakhalin-Hokkai ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards fe ..

3 minutes ago

PTI not involved in horse trading on Senate chairm ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister appreciates national team for keepi ..

4 minutes ago

Preaching love, Williamson gets her moment at Demo ..

23 minutes ago

US World Cup star Rapinoe accepts House invite aft ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.