Dr. James Shera expresses deep concerns over human rights exploitation in India

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Counselor Dr. James Shera, former Mayor of Rugby, Wednesday expressed his deep concerns over the human rights exploitation in India and its impact on the religious minorities, reported by Open the Doors.

In a statement, Dr Shera said, "This is shocking to know that the country formed on democratic principles is dominating by autocrat rulers, millions of Christians and Muslims are living in the shadow of fear, persecution and discrimination every day. Christians are considered part of west, and because they are non-Hindu's are treated unjustly, whereas, Muslims have to face persistent threat from unleashed fundamentalists." He added, "A democratic tyranny in the form of pressing minorities of the country is a question mark on the largest democratic country in the world, the atrocities in Kashmir are screaming out for many decades. The pluralistic face of India is getting stained; cited by independent media reports, 150 journalists behind the bars represent disproportionate freedom of expression and freedom of journalism.

" He continued, "A prominent academic Paratap Bhanu Mehta's eloquent stance on constitutional values of freedom and equal rights of citizens caused him his resignation due to political pressure, he mentioned in his resignation".

Dr. James Shera said that Lord Alton and other British Parliamentarians have strongly condemned the fundamental and human rights exploitation in India repetitively and they have discussed the issue in detail and exposed the two faces of Indian government.

India is a member of Human Rights Council and Security Council in UN, it implies execution of ratified treaties and subsequent action plan with responsibility for all its citizens, in particular for minorities.

This statement was endorsed by the UK Pakistani Christian leaders including: Dr Peter David, Councilor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Michael Massey, Ex MPA Saleem Khokhar, and Tahier Solomon.