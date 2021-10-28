UrduPoint.com

Dr Nauman, Shoaib Taken Off Air Till Completion Of Inquiry

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 11:38 PM

Dr Nauman, Shoaib taken off air till completion of inquiry

Pakistan Television (PTV) Sports anchorperson Dr Nauman Niaz and Cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar would not be part of any programme of the state owned channel till the completion of the inquiry against them

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Television (PTV) sports anchorperson Dr Nauman Niaz and cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar would not be part of any programme of the state owned channel till the completion of the inquiry against them.

The decision was taken by the management of Pakistan Television (PTV) on the recommendation of the inquiry committee constituted by ptv to investigate the verbal brawl that took place between fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and host Dr Nauman Niaz in PTV Sports show "Game on Hai" on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports National University PTV PTV Sports

Recent Stories

Senate body terms damage report about GENCO-II uns ..

Senate body terms damage report about GENCO-II unsatisfactory

2 minutes ago
 Envoy welcomes Afghan students at embassy's traini ..

Envoy welcomes Afghan students at embassy's training institute

2 minutes ago
 Driver arrested for killing a young bike rider

Driver arrested for killing a young bike rider

2 minutes ago
 WHO Says Global COVID-19 Cases, Deaths on Rise for ..

WHO Says Global COVID-19 Cases, Deaths on Rise for First Time in Two Months

2 minutes ago
 UN Yet to Resume Flights Into Ethiopia's Mekelle A ..

UN Yet to Resume Flights Into Ethiopia's Mekelle Amid Safety Concerns - Spokespe ..

24 minutes ago
 8 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

8 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.