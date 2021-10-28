Dr Nauman, Shoaib taken off air till completion of inquiry

Pakistan Television (PTV) Sports anchorperson Dr Nauman Niaz and Cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar would not be part of any programme of the state owned channel till the completion of the inquiry against them

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Television (PTV) sports anchorperson Dr Nauman Niaz and cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar would not be part of any programme of the state owned channel till the completion of the inquiry against them.

The decision was taken by the management of Pakistan Television (PTV) on the recommendation of the inquiry committee constituted by ptv to investigate the verbal brawl that took place between fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and host Dr Nauman Niaz in PTV Sports show "Game on Hai" on Tuesday.