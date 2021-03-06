UrduPoint.com
Dr. Sohail Saleem Reigns As PCB Medical And Sports Sciences Head

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 06:09 PM

Dr. Sohail Saleem reigns as PCB Medical and Sports Sciences head

The Reports say PCB officials have held Dr. Sohail Saleem responsible over failure to implement COVID-19 SOPs in the board’s bio-secure bubble that eventually led to postponement of PSL 6 in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2021) Pakistan cricket Board’s (PCB) Medical and sports Sciences head Dr. Sohail Saleem resigned from his post, the latest reports said on Saturday.

Dr. Sohail Saleem stepped from his post after the tough questions about arrangements and implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

The reports said that the PCB officials held him accountable for not making sufficient arrangements for security of the players and the staff members.

The board lost confidence in Sohail’s capabilities in arranging bio-secure environment as many loopholes were pointed out in the PCB’s bio-secure bubble since PSL 6 after the league was postponed.

The reports said that the board was likely to hire a foreign company from Australia or England to make perfect arrangements for future leagues.

PSL 6 was postponed after multiple cases of COVID-19 and now was likely to be shifted to UAE this year in May.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan toured England last year and played their series during the global pandemic and Dr. Sohail also accompanied the national team and observed SOPs being followed by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Later, during New Zealand tour, Dr. Sohail also accompanied the national team and observed the tough implementation of SOPs put there to fight against COVID-19.

