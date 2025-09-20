Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch. Praises Pakistan's Achievements, Cites Unity, Leadership
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 20, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Saturday expressed his admiration for Pakistan's progress, recognition, and success, attributing it to the unity of the nation, effective leadership, and divine support.
Speaking at the second Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) Inter-Media Cricket Tournament, Dr. Tariq Fazal highlighted Pakistan's achievements despite facing numerous challenges.
He mentioned that Pakistan's annual defence budget is around $8-9 billion, significantly less than India's $80 billion. Despite this disparity, Pakistan has demonstrated remarkable resilience and strength.
He lauded the government’s recent achievements, and praised the swift and decisive response of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos, describing it as a demonstration of Pakistan’s strong defence capabilities.
Dr. Tariq Fazal emphasized the importance of national unity in overcoming challenges and achieving progress. He praised the country's armed forces, political leadership, and citizens for their collective efforts.
The minister commended efforts to promote sports in Islamabad, including the development of sports facilities by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). He also announced a cash prize of Rs 20,000 each for teams of Samaa, ARY, 92 and Public news teams who were playing their matches in the cricket tournament on Saturday.
Dr. Tariq Fazal stressed that sports should be free from politics, emphasizing the importance of sportsmanship and fair play. He criticized India's behaviour during the Asia Cup group match (where their team did not handshake with the Pakistani players), saying that their actions reflected poorly on their nation and leadership.
The RISJA Inter-Media Cricket Tournament features ten teams divided into two groups. Group A comprises Geo tv, Dunya News, CDA, 92 News, and Public TV, while Group B includes ARY News, Hum News, Samaa News, RISJA, and Dawn News. Each team will play four matches in the group stage, with fixtures consisting of 15 overs per side.
The knockout stage and final will be played over 20 overs, with the championship match scheduled for October 1 in Islamabad.
APP/vad-msr
Recent Stories
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway
More Stories From Sports
-
Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch. praises Pakistan's achievements, cites unity, leadership2 minutes ago
-
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away5 hours ago
-
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash7 hours ago
-
India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage19 hours ago
-
Pakistan defeat Maldives to secure semifinal spot1 day ago
-
RISJA Inter-Media Cricket Tournament rolls into action1 day ago
-
PMYP-Qalandars cricket trials spark massive youth participation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa1 day ago
-
Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship1 day ago
-
Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav1 day ago
-
Syed Azhar Ali selected as voting delegate1 day ago
-
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controversy1 day ago
-
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final2 days ago