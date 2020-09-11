UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 48 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:35 PM

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said the draft of Punjab's first-ever sports policy has been finalized and it will be presented in Punjab's first cabinet meeting for approval

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said the draft of Punjab's first-ever sports policy has been finalized and it will be presented in Punjab's first cabinet meeting for approval.

He made the announcement while talking to the media at the National Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

The minister said a comprehensive sports policy had been prepared under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and now sports culture would grow in the province in true sense. "Under the sports policy, top class sports infrastructure will be built at tehsil, district and divisional level across the province," he added.

Elaborating other key features of the sports policy, Rai Taimoor said that health insurance and endowment fund for athletes have been included in the sports policy. "Development funds for sports at local govt level will also be ensured in the sports policy," he added.

"The revival of sports period in schools has also been made a part of new Sports Policy. After the revival of sports period in schools, the educational institutions will act as a nursery of sports talent in different games," he asserted.

Answering a question regarding the endowment fund for athletes, Punjab Sports Minister said the sports endowment fund is being established under the revolutionary sports policy for the welfare of national sports heroes, champions and legends. "The education of players will also be in focus under the new sports policy. All the officers of Sports board Punjab deserve huge congratulations on the preparation of Sports Policy," he stated.

Earlier, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh briefed Punjab Minister for Sports, about different features of the Sports Policy in a meeting at his office. Director Admin, SBP Javed Chohan was also present on this occasion.

