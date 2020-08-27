Dragons' Leeds clash postponed after positive virus tests

Catalans Dragons' Super League clash against Leeds has been postponed after the French club had four positive coronavirus tests

The match was set for September 7 but will now be rescheduled after three players and one non-playing staff member tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

The Dragons' game against Wigan this Saturday had already been postponed because of the outbreak.

A statement from Super League read: "It is now confirmed, following consideration of all the available health information, that all Dragons squad members must isolate for 14 days - a duration which takes them beyond the scheduled fixture with Leeds Rhinos.

"A decision on rescheduling the Catalans Dragons versus Leeds Rhinos game will be made in due course, and the RFL and Super League will now actively explore all available options to avoid any further disruption to the fixture Calendar."The Catalans-Leeds match had been a catch-up fixture from one postponed in March prior to the full league shutdown due to the coronavirus.

It had been hoped the game would be the first since the season resumed to be played in front of fans.