UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dragons' Leeds Clash Postponed After Positive Virus Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab 50 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:11 PM

Dragons' Leeds clash postponed after positive virus tests

Catalans Dragons' Super League clash against Leeds has been postponed after the French club had four positive coronavirus tests

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Catalans Dragons' Super League clash against Leeds has been postponed after the French club had four positive coronavirus tests.

The match was set for September 7 but will now be rescheduled after three players and one non-playing staff member tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

The Dragons' game against Wigan this Saturday had already been postponed because of the outbreak.

A statement from Super League read: "It is now confirmed, following consideration of all the available health information, that all Dragons squad members must isolate for 14 days - a duration which takes them beyond the scheduled fixture with Leeds Rhinos.

"A decision on rescheduling the Catalans Dragons versus Leeds Rhinos game will be made in due course, and the RFL and Super League will now actively explore all available options to avoid any further disruption to the fixture Calendar."The Catalans-Leeds match had been a catch-up fixture from one postponed in March prior to the full league shutdown due to the coronavirus.

It had been hoped the game would be the first since the season resumed to be played in front of fans.

Related Topics

Leeds March September All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED2.45 bn foreign investments in UAE capital mark ..

28 minutes ago

Advocate dies in road accident

49 seconds ago

Ousted Malian president's son flees abroad

52 seconds ago

Russell hopes new owners will propel Williams back ..

54 seconds ago

Walmart says teaming with Microsoft in bid for Tik ..

59 seconds ago

UK to impose quarantine on arrivals from Switzerla ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.