Dragons win against Bulls as Panthers beat Falcon by six wickets

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Media Cricket League, the largest cricket festival for journalists, is underway in collaboration with Rehman Medical Institute where in in the 11th match of the season four, the strong Dragons team recorded victory Bulls by 21 runs here at Government Hasnain Shaheed Higher Secondary school on Thursday.

Dragons won the toss and elected to bat first at No 1 Ground, and scored 119 runs for the loss of eight wickets at an average of 11.9 in the stipulated 10 overs.

Sheikh Irfan Elahi stood firmly with 31 runs including four boundaries. Rafat Ehsan added 29, Kamran Gul added 14 and Haq Nawaz also added 14 runs.

Abdul Rehman, Ashfaq Hussain and Azizullah took two wickets each for Bulls. Nasir Ali Shah took one wicket. In pursuit of the target of 120 runs, the Bulls team managed to score 99 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the stipulated 10 overs.

Arif Ikram remained the leading batsman with 41 runs laced with two sixes and three boundaries. Shiraz Ali and Abdul Rehman scored 13 runs each. Ahsan Awan and Wajid Shehzad took two wickets each for Dragons. Qadir Khan and captain Imran Yousafzai took one wicket each. Thus, Dragons won their first match by 21 runs.

Ahsan Awan was declared Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.

In the other match, Panthers knocked the Falcons out of the tournament with a six wickets victory.

Falcons became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament. Falcons won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up a target of 117 runs at an average of 11.7 in the stipulated 10 overs. Only one player was out. Mahmood Rehman batted brilliantly and scored 51 runs. Tanveer Iqbal was the lone wicket for Panthers.

In reply, Panthers bowled the fifth ball of the last over. He won the match by hitting sixes. Captain Muhammad Israr played a brilliant innings of 54 runs. Kamran Khan 18 and Aftab Ahmed scored 12 runs. Ibrahim took two wickets and Mahmood Rehman took one wicket.

The match was decided in the last over when the Panthers needed 15 runs off six balls to win. The Panthers needed four runs off the last two balls to win when Tanveer Iqbal played a powerful shot and the ball bounced off the boundary at long off, thus winning the match.

Panthers won the match by six wickets while Falcons became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament. Senior journalist Zulfiqar Chitrali awarded the medal to Man of the Match.