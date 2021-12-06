Dramatic win lifts promoted Sekhukhune to second in South Africa

Johannesburg, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Tshediso Patjie scored as promoted Sekhukhune United overcame a horror start to snatch a 1-0 win at SuperSport United on Sunday and rise to second in the South African Premiership.

The match-winner came three minutes from the end of regular time near Pretoria when two passes freed Patjie to beat national team goalkeeper Ronwen Williams from close range.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men within 15 minutes of the kick-off with Vusimuzi Mncube of Sekhukhune and debutant Thalente Mbatha of SuperSport red-carded for dangerous tackles.

"A quality finish by Tshediso," said tv analyst Mark Williams, whose goals won South Africa a first and so far only Africa Cup of Nations title 25 years ago.

A dramatic climax contrasted with what went before as 72 minutes had elapsed under a grey sky at Lucas 'Masterpieces' Moripe Stadium before Sekhukhune had the first goal attempt on target.

Nkanyiso Madonsela burst through only to be foiled by a brilliant one-hand save from Williams, who almost immediately excelled again by pushing away a header from former Zimbabwe star Willard Katsande.

SuperSport were woeful in the final third, managing just one attempt on target, which barely troubled Zambian goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata.

"The red cards had a significant effect with both sides becoming extra cautious," said Sekhukhune coach Macdonald Makhubedu.

"Our plan was to force SuperSport wide in the belief that the centre-backs could handle any crosses, and it worked." SuperSport coach and former Zimbabwe captain Kaitano Tembo praised Sekhukhune for "working tirelessly off the ball and counter-attacking with menace".

Sekhukhune were promoted in mid year after winning the second division championship and have collected 23 points from 13 matches, eight less than leaders and title-holders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Royal AM, Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch share third place on 22 points in the richest African league with a 15 million rand ($930,000/825,000 euro) first prize.

SuperSport and Orlando Pirates with 19 points each and Golden Arrows on 18 complete the top half of the table as the halfway stage of the season looms.

Sundowns had to come from behind on Saturday to draw 1-1 with Stellenbosch in the windy western Cape winelands with Lyle Lakay scoring his first goal of the season on 59 minutes to salvage a point.

Argentine Junior Mendieta had put Stellenbosch ahead from a penalty just before half-time after the pace of rising star Ashley du Preez led to him being fouled by Khuliso Mudau.