Draper sets up Adelaide final with Lehecka, Ostapenko to face Kasatkina

Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Jiri Lehecka dismantled third seed Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-1 on Friday to reach the Adelaide International final, while Jelena Ostapenko battled into the women's decider.

Lehecka completely dominated proceedings against the American at Memorial Drive, racing through the match in just 73 minutes as he builds towards the Australian Open.

The Czech seventh seed will play Briton Jack Draper, who put out Russian eighth seed Alexander Bublik 7-6 (7/2), 6-4.

"It would mean a lot to win the title," 2023 Adelaide semi-finalist Draper said, who reached his only tour final in Sofia in November.

"I made my first one back at the end of last season. I hope I can get over the line tomorrow."

Against Korda, a mistake-free Lehecka telegraphed his intentions from the start with a serve to love then broke in the second game.

Korda, son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, was unable to mount any resistance as the 22-year-old Czech surged into only his second career final.

"I'm a bit surprised that it went this well," Lehecka said.

"But I did all I could to make it happen.

"I'm happy to be looking at a place in the final. I did good work in the off-season and it's working well.

"But there is one more step so we will see tomorrow," added Lehecka, whose ranking will improve to a career-best 26.

In the women's semi-finals, sixth seed Ostapenko beat Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), a victory that will propel the Latvian back into the top 10 for the first time in six years when the new rankings are released on Monday.

Currently ranked 12, the former French Open champion will vie for the title against with Russian, Daria Kasatkina, who earned a walkover win when American second seed Jessica Pegula withdrew with illness.

"She can serve big and was hitting great," Ostapenko said of Alexandrova. "But I was just trying to play my game.

"I'm glad I won in two sets. I've been trying to play more aggressive. It's something we've been working on. I'm feeling good and looking forward to the final."

Ostapenko is bidding for a seventh career trophy.