Draw, Seedings Announced For U23 World Squash C’ships
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The seedings and draws have been announced for the 2025 U23 World Squash Championships, which are taking place at DHA Creek Club, Karachi, from April 6 to 10.
The 2025 U23 World Squash Championships is the first edition of the new event, which features a 32-player draw in both men's and women's events, a $60,000USD prize pot and a spot in the PSA World Championships for the winners, said a press release.
In the women's event, World No.13 Fayrouz Aboelkheir tops the draw, with the 19-year-old receiving a bye through to round two and set to play the winner of the round one clash between Spain's Noa Romero Blazquez and Pakistan's Mariam Malik.
Aboelkheir is one of two Egyptians in the women's draw and, should the tournament go to seedings, the Alexandrian will take on No.2 seed Malak Khafagy in an all-Egyptian final.
Hoping to spoil the party will be Malaysian No.3 seed Aira Azman, a silver medal winner at the 2023 World Junior Championships, and No.4 seed Sin Yuk Chan of Hong Kong, China.
Chan is joined by two compatriots in the top eight seeds, with Heylie Fung seeded fifth and Toby Tse seeded eighth.
Completing the seedings are Japan No.2 Akari Midorikawa, who has been seeded sixth, and No.7 seed Xin Ying Yee of Malaysia.
Also in action for the hosts are Sana Bahadar and Amna Fayyaz, with Bahadar up against Czechia's Tamara Holzbauerová and Fayyaz taking on Japan's Kurumi Takahashi.In the men's event, World No.61 Ibrahim Elkabbani tops the draw, with the Egyptian drawn against Poland's Leon Krysiak in the opening match.
Noor Zaman represents the hosts' best hope, with the 20-year-old Peshawari - grandson of the legendary Qamar Zaman - the tournament's No.2 seed and drawn against Kuwait's Hussain Alzaatari in round one.
Also representing Pakistan in Karachi are 2023 World Junior Champion Hamza Khan, who plays Spain's Hugo Lafuente Jaen in round one, and Muhammad Ammad, who has been drawn against No.4 seed Mohammed Naseer.
Khan is one of two former world champions in the men's draw, with the 19-year-old joined by the Netherlands' Rowan Damming. Damming, World Junior Champion in 2022, is No.7 seed and will face Malta's Kijan Sultana in round one.
