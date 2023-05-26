UrduPoint.com

Draws Of First PFF Futsal National Cup Finalized, Tournament Commences On 30 May

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Draws of first PFF Futsal National Cup finalized, tournament commences on 30 May

The draws of the First PFF Futsal National Cup 2023 have been finalized here on Friday at Football House and the event will be played from 30 May

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The draws of the First PFF Futsal National Cup 2023 have been finalized here on Friday at Football House and the event will be played from 30 May.

A total of 24 teams have been classified into six groups to fight for glory.

Following is the formation of the groups, Group A: SA Gardens Football Club, Q Park Rangers Futsal Club, Golden FC and Animal Life Care Football Club.

Group B: Al Zaki Football Club, LST Futsal Club, Shahid Football Club and Griffin Youth Futsal Club.

Group C: Grim Jows FC, Train with Kaka, Sialkot City Football Club and Al Faisal Football Club.

Group D: Lahore Athletic, SA Gardens Academy, Forward Futsal Club and Brothers FC.

Group E: Smurfs Football Club, ABLFC, Youngster Zaidi Club and Outlaws FC.

Group F: ICAW Futsal Club, Real Lahore FC, Legacy Soccer academy and PESS Football Club BWP.

The opener of the tournament will be played between SA Gardens Football Club and Animal Life Care Football Club. The final and semi-final of the first PFF National Futsal Cup will be played on 4 June at SA Gardens play field.

Moreover, the first PFF Women Futsal National Cup 2023 kicks off on 2 June at the venue of SA gardens.

The four participating teams are , Train with Kaka, Bulls FC, MRF Futsal Club and Real Lahore FC. The inaugural match of first PFF Women Futsal National Cup 2023 will take place between Train with Kaka and Real Lahore FC.

Related Topics

Football Lahore Rangers Kaka Sialkot May June Women Gold Event From

Recent Stories

Provincial edu minister pays visit to BZU

Provincial edu minister pays visit to BZU

2 minutes ago
 Traders organize "Pakistan Zindabad" rally

Traders organize "Pakistan Zindabad" rally

4 minutes ago
 Biden, McCarthy Nearing Deal to Raise US Debt Ceil ..

Biden, McCarthy Nearing Deal to Raise US Debt Ceiling, Cut Government Spending - ..

4 minutes ago
 Several Thousand People Protesting in Bamako Again ..

Several Thousand People Protesting in Bamako Against UN Mission in Mali - Report ..

4 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal discuss political situation ..

PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal discuss political situation

5 minutes ago
 Resolution approved to name a road after founder o ..

Resolution approved to name a road after founder of Ivory Coast

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.