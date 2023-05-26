Draws of first PFF Futsal National Cup finalized, tournament commences on 30 May

The draws of the First PFF Futsal National Cup 2023 have been finalized here on Friday at Football House and the event will be played from 30 May

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The draws of the First PFF Futsal National Cup 2023 have been finalized here on Friday at Football House and the event will be played from 30 May.

A total of 24 teams have been classified into six groups to fight for glory.

Following is the formation of the groups, Group A: SA Gardens Football Club, Q Park Rangers Futsal Club, Golden FC and Animal Life Care Football Club.

Group B: Al Zaki Football Club, LST Futsal Club, Shahid Football Club and Griffin Youth Futsal Club.

Group C: Grim Jows FC, Train with Kaka, Sialkot City Football Club and Al Faisal Football Club.

Group D: Lahore Athletic, SA Gardens Academy, Forward Futsal Club and Brothers FC.

Group E: Smurfs Football Club, ABLFC, Youngster Zaidi Club and Outlaws FC.

Group F: ICAW Futsal Club, Real Lahore FC, Legacy Soccer academy and PESS Football Club BWP.

The opener of the tournament will be played between SA Gardens Football Club and Animal Life Care Football Club. The final and semi-final of the first PFF National Futsal Cup will be played on 4 June at SA Gardens play field.

Moreover, the first PFF Women Futsal National Cup 2023 kicks off on 2 June at the venue of SA gardens.

The four participating teams are , Train with Kaka, Bulls FC, MRF Futsal Club and Real Lahore FC. The inaugural match of first PFF Women Futsal National Cup 2023 will take place between Train with Kaka and Real Lahore FC.