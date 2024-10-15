Dream of playing for country comes true: Kamran Ghulam

Pakistan's debutant player Kamran Ghulam said that it was dream to represent Pakistan and giving his best to play the role in country's victory

In a post-match press conference after his stunning debut century in the second Test against England, Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam expressed immense gratitude and relief. "I thank Allah Almighty for helping me score this century," he said.

He said that he was emotional about representing his country on the international stage after a long wait.

"I have been waiting for this moment for quite some time, and I am thankful I could finally score a hundred. I played positive cricket, just like I have in first-class matches," he said and added that there was pressure but he stayed focused.

Ghulam admitted that despite the pressure of playing for the national team, he was determined to seize this opportunity. "For the past four years, I have been working hard, knowing that when my chance comes, I have to make it count. When I walked out to bat, we had already lost two wickets, so the pressure was there, but I focused on playing my natural game", he maintained.

The debutant concluded by expressing his joy and pride in representing Pakistan, saying, "I am grateful to Allah Almighty that I got the chance to play for my country."

Kamran Ghulam's remarkable century not only boosted Pakistan’s hopes in the ongoing Test but also marked the start of what could be a long and promising career.