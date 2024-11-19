Dream team bag Federal Basketball Tournament title

Dream team clinched the Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament title here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Dream team clinched the Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament title here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan sports Complex on Tuesday.

Dream team defeated Warriors Club by 30-20 in the final to win the tournament which was organized by Right to Play in collaboration with Alliance Française and held under the supervision of the Federal Basketball Association.

Maria Soratgar was a standout player for the winning team, scoring 10 points, while Humna Roohi contributed 8 points. Noor Fatima was the top scorer for Warriors Club, with 10 points.

The French Ambassador, Nicolaos Galey, and his wife, Camelia Galey, were the chief guests at the closing ceremony. Also in attendance were Ouj E Zahoor, General Secretary of the Federal Basketball Association, Ali Khayam, Country Director for Right to Play, and other dignitaries.

Camelia Galey, a former professional basketball player in Algeria and France, played an active role in the event. Not only did she kick-start the tournament, but also offered coaching tips to the participants during the competition.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Galey highlighted the significance of the tournament, saying, "This event allows us to promote the spirit of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games here in Pakistan. It is essential for us to contribute to the organization of a women’s tournament. Gender equality and the promotion of women’s rights are priorities for French diplomacy. Social equality and inclusion are equally important."

A total of eight teams from different areas of Islamabad participated in the tournament, which was held under the theme ‘Equal Playing Field’.