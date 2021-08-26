Dream Team of Kashmir Premier League 2021 announced

Captain of the Champions Rawalakot Hawks, Shahid Afridi will lead the "Dream Team" of KPL 2021 as a selection panel of former cricketers and experts has announced the best XI of the tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Captain of the Champions Rawalakot Hawks, Shahid Afridi will lead the "Dream Team" of KPL 2021 as a selection panel of former cricketers and experts has announced the best XI of the tournament.

The selection panel included former Test Cricketer Amir Sohail, Director cricket Operations KPL Taimur Khan, former Captain Pakistan women team Sana Mir and the match referee Ali Naqvi.

Captain of Bagh Stallions, Shan Masood has been included in the "Dream Team of KPL 2021" as an opener alongside Muzaffarabad Tigers' wicket-keeper batsman and opener Zeeshan Ashraf. Shan scored 254 runs in his five KPL innings.

He averaged 50.80 and scored three half centuries. Stallions' skipper played with a strike-rate of 144.31 and his best score was 78, including an outstanding unbeaten 107, Zeeshan Ashraf scored 284 runs in seven innings with an average of 47.33.

He smashed 13 maximums and played with a strike-rate of 165.11. Zeeshan Ashraf will be the wicket-keeper of KPL 2021 "Dream Team" as well.

Ahsan Ali has been included in the side as no.3. He scored 217 runs in four innings in the tournament with a strike-rate of 176.42.

He smashed 11 sixes and scored three half-centuries. Kashif Ali was an automatic choice at no.4 as the young Kashmiri batsman won the hearts of millions after he played a match winning not out 114 innings in the eliminator 2.

Averaging 48.40 in the tournament, he scored two fifty plus scores. Going for a maximum for 12 times, he played with a decent strike-rate of 174.10.

Hussain Talat was declared the man of the tournament so his inclusion in "Dream Team" is not a surprise as Hawks' allrounder scored 227 runs in the tournament and remained not out in his first three outings.

He scored three fifty plus scores and his strike-rate in the tournament reads 156.55. Other than hitting 10 sixes, the medium-pace bowler got four scalps.

Anwar Ali has been included as a finisher and allrounder.

He played a key role in Muzaffarabad Tigers' victories. Playing with a strike rate of 158.58 in the death overs, he scored 157 runs in the tournament and went for a maximum eight times. He got two scalps as well.

Shahid Afridi has been included as the captain of the "Dream Team" as he got eight scalps with an average of just 20.62 and the economy rate of 7.50. As a batsman, he scored just 52 runs in his four innings.

Mohammad Wasim Jr. proved to be a handy lower-order batsman as he played with an explosive strike-rate of 216 and smashed 10 sixes. He got six wickets and remained the only bowler in the tournament who got a hat-trick. He is no.8 of KPL 2021 "Dream Team".

Asif Afridi has been included as a genuine spinner. He proved to be a match-winner in KPL final where he defended just 10 runs in the final over. With an average of 15.16 and a fantastic economy rate of 7, he sent batsmen back to the pavilion for 12 times and remained the second highest wicket-taker of KPL 2021.

Salman Irshad is the highest wicket-taker of KPL 2021 as young Kashmiri pacer got 16 wickets in the tournament with just an average of 15.18. Zaman Khan can be called the find of KPL 2021. He showcased his skills and talent in the tournament as got 10 wickets, bowling with just an economy rate of 7.73. His best performance came in a high-scoring eliminator 2 where Mirpur Royals posted 236 runs on the board. Zaman Khan leaked just 18 runs in his four overs in that game.

KPL 2021 Dream Team: 1) Shan Masood (Bagh Stallions) 2) Zeeshan Ashraf (Muzaffarabad Tigers) 3) Ahsan Ali (Kotli Lions) 4) Kashif Ali (Rawalakot Hawks) 5) Hussain Talat (Rawalakot Hawks) 6) Anwar Ali (Muzaffarabad Tigers) 7) Shahid Afridi (Rawalakot Hawks) 8) Mohammad Wasim Jr. (Muzaffarabad Tigers) 9) Asif Afridi (Rawalakot Hawks) 10) Salman Irshad (Mirpur Royals)11) Zaman Khan (Rawalakot Hawks)12) Arshad Iqbal (Muzaffarabad Tigers (12th man)