'Dreaming' Ganna Claims Italy's First World Time Trial Crown On Home Soil

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:53 PM

'Dreaming' Ganna claims Italy's first world time trial crown on home soil

Filipo Ganna became Italy's first time trial world champion on Friday by pipping Belgium's Wout Van Aert on home soil in Imola

Imola, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Filipo Ganna became Italy's first time trial world champion on Friday by pipping Belgium's Wout Van Aert on home soil in Imola.

Van Aert was 26 seconds behind the 24-year-old Team Ineos rider with Switzerland's Stefan Kueng trailing by 29 seconds in third place.

Ganna's victory just to the south of northern city Bologna adds to his successes in the individual pursuit.

"It's a dream for me and I'm really happy. I give my personal thank you to the whole team of Italy and also for Ineos Grenadiers," he said.

"I don't have the words. I've won four rainbow jerseys on the track; this is my first in the time trial. I will celebrate with my family," he added.

Former Tour de France champion, and Ganna's fellow Ineos rider, Geraint Thomas was fourth with 2019 winner Rohan Dennis in fifth.

