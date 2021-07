Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A United States team spearheaded by Caeleb Dressel stormed to the men's 4x100m Olympic relay gold medal in the third quickest time ever Monday.

Zach Apple brought them home after Dressel led off, with sizzling legs from Bowen Becker and Blake Pieroni ensuring they touched in 3:08.97 ahead of Italy and Australia.