Drivers Welcome Domenicali Continuing As F1 Chief Until 2029
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Stefano Domenicali will remain president and chief executive of Formula One until 2029 after extending his contract Wednesday, with drivers led by Lewis Hamilton applauding the move.
The Italian assumed the role in 2021 and has been instrumental in driving a strong period of growth for the business, with increased fan interest and demand for races around the world.
He is the second Formula One Management chief appointed since Liberty Media took over as owner of the sport's commercial rights in 2017, after predecessor Chase Carey.
"We are thrilled to renew Stefano and look forward to his leadership alongside the talented management of Formula 1 for the years ahead," Derek Chang, president and chief executive of Liberty Media, said in a statement.
"Stefano has been an excellent steward of the business, building on its successful foundation and accelerating Formula 1's rate of growth both commercially and in fan engagement."
Former Ferrari team boss Domenicali said he was "honoured" to stay in the role.
"Together, with all the relevant F1 stakeholders, we will continue to serve the best interest of our fans as they are the heartbeat of everything we do," said the 59-year-old.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton was among leading drivers to welcome the news, which came on the eve of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
"It's great to see the audience grow, to see the sport move in the right direction," said Ferrari's Hamilton.
"Having Stefano just re-sign, thank God he's staying, it's good to have a neutral, good leader at the forefront of the helm."
Defending world champion Max Verstappen echoed his sentiments.
"It's great for Formula One. You know, he's first of all a great person, I get along very well with Stefan," said the Red Bull ace.
"So I'm very happy that he's staying around for a longer period of time."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
More Stories From Sports
-
Drivers welcome Domenicali continuing as F1 chief until 20296 minutes ago
-
Pak athletes qualify 100m race, 4x100m relay finals13 hours ago
-
Butler joins Islamabad United15 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Snowshoeing Athletes reach finals at Special Olympics World Winter Games 20251 day ago
-
Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with baby boy2 days ago
-
Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand tour2 days ago
-
Sindh govt provides financial assistance of Rs 2 mln to Ashraf Tai2 days ago
-
National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday2 days ago
-
Ramadan ration packages distributed to police martyrs' families with private sector support2 days ago
-
Jokic dominates Thunder as Nuggets bounce back2 days ago
-
Speed king Merlier doubles up at Paris-Nice2 days ago
-
NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes 25 to next grades2 days ago