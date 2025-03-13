Open Menu

Drivers Welcome Domenicali Continuing As F1 Chief Until 2029

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Drivers welcome Domenicali continuing as F1 chief until 2029

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Stefano Domenicali will remain president and chief executive of Formula One until 2029 after extending his contract Wednesday, with drivers led by Lewis Hamilton applauding the move.

The Italian assumed the role in 2021 and has been instrumental in driving a strong period of growth for the business, with increased fan interest and demand for races around the world.

He is the second Formula One Management chief appointed since Liberty Media took over as owner of the sport's commercial rights in 2017, after predecessor Chase Carey.

"We are thrilled to renew Stefano and look forward to his leadership alongside the talented management of Formula 1 for the years ahead," Derek Chang, president and chief executive of Liberty Media, said in a statement.

"Stefano has been an excellent steward of the business, building on its successful foundation and accelerating Formula 1's rate of growth both commercially and in fan engagement."

Former Ferrari team boss Domenicali said he was "honoured" to stay in the role.

"Together, with all the relevant F1 stakeholders, we will continue to serve the best interest of our fans as they are the heartbeat of everything we do," said the 59-year-old.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was among leading drivers to welcome the news, which came on the eve of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

"It's great to see the audience grow, to see the sport move in the right direction," said Ferrari's Hamilton.

"Having Stefano just re-sign, thank God he's staying, it's good to have a neutral, good leader at the forefront of the helm."

Defending world champion Max Verstappen echoed his sentiments.

"It's great for Formula One. You know, he's first of all a great person, I get along very well with Stefan," said the Red Bull ace.

"So I'm very happy that he's staying around for a longer period of time."

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for coopera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..

12 hours ago
 King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

12 hours ago
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

13 hours ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

13 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military in ..

UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..

13 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Ras ..

International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..

14 hours ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports