Drosh people celebrates completion of Polo ground

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :People of Drosh on Friday organized massive celebrations on the announcement of polo ground completion, an initiative under Prime Minister 1000 Project, with a big bang and dancing on their traditional tunes and instruments drum (Doll) and Pipe (Surna).

The PMU team was headed by Murad Ali Mohmand while Deputy Director Ameer Rehman, Deputy Director Geographical Information System (GIS), Engr. Paras Ahmad and Engr. Umer Shehzad were also part of the team.

People of the area garlanded the PMU team for their quick work and thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, who extended special love to the people of Chitral by approving more than 18 polo grounds all across Upper and Lower Chitral districts.

Drosh, also called dros, is situated in khowar is a town within the Chitral District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

People organized entertaining dancing session when the PMU team of Prime Minister 1000 Play facilities joined the local people, expressing their love toward the traditional Polo ground.

Project Management Unit 1000 Developing Facilities (PMUDF) visited Sweer Playground Lower Chitral where it was in progress.

Funds have been released this year for its early completion in October 2021, three months before the date line of completion in January 2022.

The leveling dressing and stage is in pending while the work on the boundary wall is 90 percent completed. Football poles with cricket pitches would be developed for the local community as well as facilitating the students of the Sweer Govt school.

The community was much thankful to Mahmood Khan Chief Minister KP. Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand along with Deputy Director planning and monitoring Amir Muhammad Bettani, and teams of Engneers and District Sports Officer have also paid visits to other ongoing projects to monitor the pace of work as directed by Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak.

When contacted, Murad Ali Mohmand said work on 21 playing facilities including 18 polo grounds, promised by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project costing Rs. 165 million, was in full swing in Upper and Lower Chitral.

Project Director (PD) Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities, Murad Ali Mohmand, during his visit to Lower and Upper Chitral informed that all such projects would be completed within a given time frame.

The team included Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand, Deputy Director Amir Muhammad Betani, DSO Abdul Rahmat and Farooq Azam, C&W and Engineers Paras Ahmed, Omar Shehzad and Chitral Polo Association President Shehzada Sikandar were also present during the overall visit to monitor the ongoing work.

Murad Ali Mohmand said as per the promise of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, construction work on various grounds including national and international standard sports facilities was in full swing in all the districts of the province including Lower and Upper Chitral.