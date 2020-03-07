UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drysdale Duo Eye First Win At Qatar Masters

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 11:13 PM

Drysdale duo eye first win at Qatar Masters

David Drysdale, playing his 498th European Tour event this week, is looking for his first win after a bogey free 64 on the third day of the Qatar Masters Saturday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :David Drysdale, playing his 498th European Tour event this week, is looking for his first win after a bogey free 64 on the third day of the Qatar Masters Saturday.

The strong performance brought Scotsman Drysdale and wife Vicky, on the bag for her husband for the past few seasons, within one shot of 54 hole leader Jorge Campillo of Spain.

"It was good fun," said Drysdale who ended the day 13 under par.

"It's my birthday in a couple of weeks so we're getting older together but we're enjoying each other's company on the golf course." Vicky celebrated her own birthday this week and a victory would be the perfect gift, said Drysdale.

"The first couple of seasons worked very well. I haven't played the best the last 14 months or so, I've been grinding away, but we haven't fallen out yet," he added.

Drysdale said he was delighted with a "perfect" birdie putt on the 17th hole.

"Got it down on a good number, 160 into the breeze, and it was perfect -- four inches short," he said.

Drysdale said that while he had a promising start to Saturday, the rest of the round was not such plain sailing.

"In the middle of the round I struggled a wee bit and hit a lot to 40 or 50 feet but managed to two putt them and move on and capitalise on my good shots," he said.

Related Topics

Company Wife Qatar David Spain Event Best

Recent Stories

Hungary cancels national day event over coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

Algeria police arrest anti-government protesters

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Palestine Reaches 19, ..

2 minutes ago

Leipzig draw blank at Wolfsburg

2 minutes ago

Bosch stars as Sharks leap to top of Super Rugby

8 minutes ago

Liberia suspends petrol import licenses over fuel ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.