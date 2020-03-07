Drysdale duo eye first win at Qatar Masters

David Drysdale, playing his 498th European Tour event this week, is looking for his first win after a bogey free 64 on the third day of the Qatar Masters Saturday

The strong performance brought Scotsman Drysdale and wife Vicky, on the bag for her husband for the past few seasons, within one shot of 54 hole leader Jorge Campillo of Spain.

"It was good fun," said Drysdale who ended the day 13 under par.

"It's my birthday in a couple of weeks so we're getting older together but we're enjoying each other's company on the golf course." Vicky celebrated her own birthday this week and a victory would be the perfect gift, said Drysdale.

"The first couple of seasons worked very well. I haven't played the best the last 14 months or so, I've been grinding away, but we haven't fallen out yet," he added.

Drysdale said he was delighted with a "perfect" birdie putt on the 17th hole.

"Got it down on a good number, 160 into the breeze, and it was perfect -- four inches short," he said.

Drysdale said that while he had a promising start to Saturday, the rest of the round was not such plain sailing.

"In the middle of the round I struggled a wee bit and hit a lot to 40 or 50 feet but managed to two putt them and move on and capitalise on my good shots," he said.