DSC announces opening of registrations for Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament

Dubai Sports Council has announced the opening of registrations for the eighth edition of Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament, which is scheduled to take place from November 8 to 22

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd October, 2020) Dubai Sports Council has announced the opening of registrations for the eighth edition of Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament, which is scheduled to take place from November 8 to 22.

Held under the patronage of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament is organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council and participation is open to all Emirati and non-Emirati ladies working in the government, semi-government and private sectors.

This year, however, there will be no team sports given the circumstances and the need to maintain social distancing, as mandated by COVID-19 safety regulations and protocols. Participants, instead, can choose from six individual sports: bowling, road race (run), cycling, badminton, CrossFit, and table tennis.

Those interested in taking part can register through the official website of Dubai Sports Council, www.dubaisc.ae. The deadline for registration is October 31, but there are only limited spots available in every event and registrations will close once the spots are taken. The organizing committee of the tournament has, therefore, called on all government, semi-government and private institutions to send in their registrations at the earliest.

The organizing committee will hold a workshop on October 6 to explain the technical and organizational regulations for each of the tournaments included in the eighth edition of the tournament. The requirements for registration in the tournament will be presented in detail, and all tournament-related queries will be answered.

All competition will be held in the evening period so as not to conflict with the working hours of the female employees, and they can participate in the competition without the need to be absent from work or exit early.