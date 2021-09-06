DSC announces opening of registrations for Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament

Dubai Sports Council has announced the opening of registrations for the ninth edition of Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament, which is scheduled to take place from October 26 to November 11

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th September, 2021) Dubai Sports Council has announced the opening of registrations for the ninth edition of Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament, which is scheduled to take place from October 26 to November 11.

Held under the patronage of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament is organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council and participation is open to Emirati and non-Emirati ladies working in the government, semi-government and private sectors.

Registration for the tournament is open now and participants can choose from six individual sports - bowling, road race (run), cycling, badminton, CrossFit, and padel, which is making its first appearance in the Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament.

Those interested in taking part can register through the official website of Dubai Sports Council, www.dubaisc.ae. Registrations will close on October 15, but there are only limited spots available in each event because the number of competitors has been decided.

So the organizing committee of the tournament has urged all government, semi-government and private institutions to send in their registrations at the earliest to avoid the disappointment of missing out.

To allow the maximum number of people to participate, the organising committee has limited the participation of an individual to three competitions. They will hold a virtual workshop on September 14, via video conferencing, to explain all the other technical and organizational regulations. All the requirements for registration will be presented in detail at the workshop, and all tournament-related queries will be answered.

Like last year, organisers have only chosen individual sports to ensure physical distance between participants, and all competition will be held in the evenings so as not to conflict with the working hours of the female employees, and they can participate in the competition without the need to be absent from work or exit early.