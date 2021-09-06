UrduPoint.com

DSC Announces Opening Of Registrations For Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 12:27 PM

DSC announces opening of registrations for Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament

Dubai Sports Council has announced the opening of registrations for the ninth edition of Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament, which is scheduled to take place from October 26 to November 11

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th September, 2021) Dubai Sports Council has announced the opening of registrations for the ninth edition of Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament, which is scheduled to take place from October 26 to November 11.

Held under the patronage of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament is organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council and participation is open to Emirati and non-Emirati ladies working in the government, semi-government and private sectors.

Registration for the tournament is open now and participants can choose from six individual sports - bowling, road race (run), cycling, badminton, CrossFit, and padel, which is making its first appearance in the Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament.

Those interested in taking part can register through the official website of Dubai Sports Council, www.dubaisc.ae. Registrations will close on October 15, but there are only limited spots available in each event because the number of competitors has been decided.

So the organizing committee of the tournament has urged all government, semi-government and private institutions to send in their registrations at the earliest to avoid the disappointment of missing out.

To allow the maximum number of people to participate, the organising committee has limited the participation of an individual to three competitions. They will hold a virtual workshop on September 14, via video conferencing, to explain all the other technical and organizational regulations. All the requirements for registration will be presented in detail at the workshop, and all tournament-related queries will be answered.

Like last year, organisers have only chosen individual sports to ensure physical distance between participants, and all competition will be held in the evenings so as not to conflict with the working hours of the female employees, and they can participate in the competition without the need to be absent from work or exit early.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Cycling Badminton UAE Dubai Road Wife Rashid September October November Women Event All From Government Race

Recent Stories

Farrukh pays tributes to heroes of September 1965 ..

Farrukh pays tributes to heroes of September 1965 war

5 minutes ago
 Panjshir Resistance Forces Leader Massoud Is Safe, ..

Panjshir Resistance Forces Leader Massoud Is Safe, Will Soon 'Give Message' - Sp ..

5 minutes ago
 Change of guard ceremony held at Quaid-i-Azam maus ..

Change of guard ceremony held at Quaid-i-Azam mausoleum in Karachi

25 minutes ago
 Asif and Khushdil return for ICC Men’s T20 World ..

Asif and Khushdil return for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

40 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Houthis Ballistic Missile an ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthis Ballistic Missile and Continued Drone Attacks Targ ..

40 minutes ago
 MBR Creative Sports Award congratulates UAE team f ..

MBR Creative Sports Award congratulates UAE team for success at Tokyo Paralympic ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.