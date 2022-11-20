UrduPoint.com

DSO Charsadda Announces Schedule Of Trials For UCs Games

Muhammad Rameez Published November 20, 2022

DSO Charsadda announces schedule of trials for UCs Games

CHARSADDA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) ::DSO Charsadda Tahsinullah Khan on Sunday announced a sports festival in different Constituencies of Charsadda in which cricket, football and volleyball competitions are being organized.

Competitions will be held at Tangi Sports Complex on November 21, Cricket Competitions will be on Tap Ball to start at 2.

00pm, PK 57 Cricket and Volleyball Competitions will be held at Turingzai Sports Complex on Nov 23 at 2.00 pm.

The match against PK58 will be held at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex on November 22nd at 2 pm in Charsadda, while the match against PK59 will also be held at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex on November 22 at 2.00 pm.

Preparations have been completed for holding the competitions in a befitting manner, DSO Tehseen Ullah said.

