DSO Holds A Meeting To Discuss KP U21 Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:22 PM

DSO holds a meeting to discuss KP U21 Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :District sports Officer (DSO) Peshawar Anwar Kamal Barki held a meeting with the heads of women education institutes here for holding a District Women Sports Gala in the current month to provide best playing facilities to the female athletes.

District Education Officer Women Samina Ghani, Principal of 87 schools across Peshawar, and Shafqatullah, the chief coach of the Directorate of Sports were also present during the meeting. The meeting has discussed in detail women's events of the forthcoming KP U21 Games and holding of Women Sports Gala. It was also suggested that before the commencement of the U21 Games female events, the holding of Women Sports Gala would a key to short-listed best players out of it.

The women principals were told that the maximum number of girls will be invited to participate in the Games.

The Directorate will provide all facilities to the players, Anwar Kamal Burki said. The Under-21 Games Tehsil level is about to begin soon for which the selection of players will be completed as soon as possible.

School principals assured that full participation in the Games. Meanwhile, the DSO met with Presidents and Secretaries of various Sports Associations in Peshawar District and reviewed the games, its trials and selection of the players. During the meeting various committees were setup for selection of players on merit and complete transparency would be ensured. The trials is open for all and any players born before 1.1.1999 is eligible to participate.

