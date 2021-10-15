Du Plessis powers Chennai to 192-3 in IPL final

Faf du Plessis smashed 86 off 59 balls to help Chennai Super Kings post 192 for three in the Indian Premier League final against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday

Eoin Morgan's Kolkata won the toss and elected to field but their bowlers failed to get a wicket until the ninth over and took a hammering in Dubai.

Ruturaj Gaikwad fell for 32 off spinner Sunil Narine but Du Plessis kept up the charge to raise his fifty with a six amid raucous support for M.S Dhoni's Chennai at a nearly packed stadium.

The South African veteran smashed seven fours and three sixes and put on key partnerships with Robin Uthappa, who made 31, and Moeen Ali, who hit an unbeaten 37 off 20 balls.