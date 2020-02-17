UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Du Plessis Steps Aside As South SAfrica Skipper

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:31 PM

Du Plessis steps aside as South SAfrica skipper

Faf du Plessis announced on Monday that he was stepping down as South Africa's cricket captain with immediate effect

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Faf du Plessis announced on Monday that he was stepping down as South Africa's cricket captain with immediate effect.

Du Plessis, 35, said he needed to take "a step back" from the captaincy in order to help the emergence of the next generation of leaders under Quinton de Kock.

De Kock led the team in recent one-day and Twenty20 internationals against England while Du Plessis was being rested.

It was announced last month that De Kock would be South Africa's long-term one-day captain but in Monday's statement, Du Plessis said he was also relinquishing the Test and T20 captaincy.

The announcement clears the way for De Kock to lead South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November and possibly to lead the Test team in a two-match series in the West Indies in July and August.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World Australia Lead South Africa July August October November From

Recent Stories

Malicious Fabrication More Dangerous than Coronavi ..

14 minutes ago

Afghanistan to reveal long-delayed election result ..

2 minutes ago

Production of nitrogen fertilizer grew by 4.88%, p ..

2 minutes ago

Air quality improves after repeated polluted days

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi Most Unique and Pashto Hip Hop Anth ..

25 minutes ago

Riyadh Expects Berlin to Lift Ban on Arms Supplies ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.