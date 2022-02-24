London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Va'aiga Tuigamala, affectionately known as 'Inga the winger' to fans of both rugby union and rugby league, has died at the age of 52, his former club Wigan announced Thursday.

Tuigamala, who played for the All Blacks and also represented Samoa in both codes, was a member of the Wigan team that dominated English domestic rugby league in the early 1990s.

In a Twitter post, the northwest club said: "Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic news that former player Va'aiga (Inga) Tuigamala has passed away.

"Wigan Warriors send their deepest condolences to the family and friends at this awful time."Tuigamala, capped 19 times by New Zealand, played for the All Blacks at the 1991 World Cup before switching to represent his native Samoa in the 1995 Rugby League and 1999 union World Cups.