Dubai Customs And Spanish Counterpart Convene By Video Conference On Trade And Covid19

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 02:42 PM

Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih and Pilar Giradu Porigu Director of Spanish Customs held a video meeting to discuss the latest updates about the outbreak of Covid-19 and its negative impacts on economy and the global supply chain

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020) Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih and Pilar Giradu Porigu Director of Spanish Customs held a video meeting to discuss the latest updates about the outbreak of Covid-19 and its negative impacts on economy and the global supply chain.

The two sides also talked about the efforts taken in the two countries to curb the spread of coronavirus through a number of strict precautionary measures and stimulus packages to support the economy.


Musabih said Dubai Customs managed to deliver quality services during the hard time without any disruption.
“Thanks to our sophisticated technological infrastructure, it was not a big deal for us to work from home and at the same time maintain security and ensure safety of our inspectors working at the frontlines.

Facilitating trade didn’t compromise security at all times.
“Customs clearance and other operations take place as normal. We have the best technologies that can help us facilitate trade and protect all our stakeholders from coronavirus.

We monitor and track every activity in our yards and centers through a number of control rooms that work around the clock.

Our inspectors are equipped with protective gear and equipment including protective uniforms, masks, and gloves.”
Following the stimulus package plan announced by Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Customs extended a refund of 20 per cent on the customs fees imposed on imported products sold locally in Dubai markets from 15th March to 30th June.
The package also includes the cancellation of the Dhs 50,000 bank guarantee or cash required to undertake customs clearance activity.

Bank guarantee or cash paid by existing customs clearance companies will be refunded.
Director of Spanish CustomsPilar Giradu Poriguhailed Dubai Customs for their efforts and undisrupted operations which help facilitate global trade in general and trade with Spain in particular.

At the end of the meeting, Director General of Dubai Customs invited his Spanish counterpart to the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference which will be organized by Dubai Customs in cooperation with the World Customs Organization and the Federal Customs Authority in February 2021.

