Dubai Customs pushes shipping against tide of coronavirus

Dubai Customs continues its recognizable role in facilitating legitimate trade, enhancing the national economy and supporting the national efforts against the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd May, 2020) Dubai Customs continues its recognizable role in facilitating legitimate trade, enhancing the national economy and supporting the national efforts against the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Q1,2020, around 24.314m tons of goods passed through Dubai Customs’ sea and air shipping centers despite the international economic downturn due to the pandemic crisis. Dubai Customs’ inspectors are working very hard on the frontline to ensure smooth and streamlined flow of goods into the local, regional and international markets.

Dubai Customs has equipped its inspection officers across all its centers with the safety gear and equipment to protect them from any exposure to the virus. Following the strict guidelines which include social distancing and wearing gloves and masks is not an option for all inspectors, employees and clients.

“Dubai Customs is playing an increasingly important role during this difficult time to secure borders, trade and international supply chain,” said Dr Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division.

“We work hard to ensure safety to everyone during the outbreak of covid-19 and at the same time to secure the supply chain and handle goods and different commodities, especially food commodities, during this difficult time. Our people in Dubai Customs are our real assets, and by following the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai we will overcome this challenge.”

Following the stimulus package plan announced by Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Customs extended a refund of 20 per cent on the customs fees imposed on imported products sold locally in Dubai markets from 15th March to 30th June.

Dhows and all ships registered locally are exempted of any berthing fees. The package also includes the cancellation of the Dhs 50,000 bank guarantee or cash required to undertake customs clearance activity. Bank guarantee or cash paid by existing customs clearance companies will be refunded.