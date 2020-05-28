UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Successfully Carries Out Auditing During Remote Working

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 03:28 PM

Dubai Customs successfully carries out auditing during remote working

Quality Assurance Section at Dubai Customs successfully audited a number of departments during the remote working period following the international standards

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020) Quality Assurance Section at Dubai Customs successfully audited a number of departments during the remote working period following the international standards.

Auditing covered the Corporate Social Responsibility standard ISO6000, the Development and Training Standard ISO10015, and the Innovation Management European Standard TS16555.
“The successful auditing during this difficult time is the result of our commitment and sustainable efforts in assuring quality in every job we do,” said Samira Abdul Razzak, Senior Manager of Quality Assurance at Dubai Customs.

“Thanks to the sophisticated technological infrastructure Dubai Customs has, auditing during working from home was possible. Many procedures are automated and communication has never been easier.”
On his part, Engineer Nizar Bashairah, Regional Partner, TUV Germany said most auditing is carried now from afar as business activities can’t stop even in hard times like the breakout of the virus.


“Dubai Customs covered a number of international standards very effectively despite its big size and the number of departments, activities and services involved.”

Related Topics

Business Dubai Job Germany From

Recent Stories

Pakistan receives large Int’l orders for export ..

1 minute ago

Boy among 2 murdered in separate incidents in Mian ..

48 minutes ago

40 arrested for doing one wheeling in Faisalabad

48 minutes ago

Two bodies recovered in Faisalabad

48 minutes ago

Met Office forecasts new spell of rains in country ..

60 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet to Allocate Almost $155Mln to Supp ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.