Dubai Customs successfully carries out auditing during remote working

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020) Quality Assurance Section at Dubai Customs successfully audited a number of departments during the remote working period following the international standards.

Auditing covered the Corporate Social Responsibility standard ISO6000, the Development and Training Standard ISO10015, and the Innovation Management European Standard TS16555.

“The successful auditing during this difficult time is the result of our commitment and sustainable efforts in assuring quality in every job we do,” said Samira Abdul Razzak, Senior Manager of Quality Assurance at Dubai Customs.

“Thanks to the sophisticated technological infrastructure Dubai Customs has, auditing during working from home was possible. Many procedures are automated and communication has never been easier.”

On his part, Engineer Nizar Bashairah, Regional Partner, TUV Germany said most auditing is carried now from afar as business activities can’t stop even in hard times like the breakout of the virus.



“Dubai Customs covered a number of international standards very effectively despite its big size and the number of departments, activities and services involved.”