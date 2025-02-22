Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions Trophy Fan Park

- Home
Ijaz Ahmad Published February 22, 2025 | 04:35 PM
Starting from 10 AM, the Fan Park promises an electrifying atmosphere with a live match screening, engaging activities, and entertainment for all ages.
Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 Fabruary, 2025)
Cricket fever is set to reach new heights as the ICC Champions Trophy Fan Park at Dubai International Cricket Stadium gears up to host an unforgettable celebration for the highly anticipated Pakistan vs.
India clash.
Fans can experience the thrill of one of cricket’s greatest rivalries in a lively setting designed to enhance the spirit of the game.
This exclusive event is available only to match ticket holders, ensuring an immersive cricketing experience for passionate supporters.
With both teams ready to battle it out, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is set to become the ultimate destination for cricket lovers.
Don’t miss the chance to be part of this grand celebration.
