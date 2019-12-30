Dubai International Sports Conference and Dubai Globe Soccer Awards grab international spotlight

The 14th Dubai International Sports Conference, organised under the umbrella of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards have received extensive coverage in the international media

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019) The 14th Dubai International Sports Conference, organised under the umbrella of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards have received extensive coverage in the international media.

The Conference, held under the theme “Future Football Accelerators” on December 28 at Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre’s Joharah Ballroom, has also received a big thumbs up from officials local football clubs and companies, thanks to a star-studded list of speakers that included Portugal and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and super coaches like France national team manager Didier Deschamps, Wales boss Ryan Giggs and Simone Inzaghi, the manager of Italian club SS Lazio, who discussed “Modern Training and Technology”.

The 11th Dubai Globe Soccer Awards on Sunday night, where Cristiano Ronaldo won his fourth consecutive and sixth overall Best Player of the Year Award, were graced by the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai International Marine Club, and HE Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

Sheikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Football Association, also attended the Awards ceremony alongside a distinguished group of football stars, both past and present, from around the region and the world, as well as coaches and top sports administrators.

“I have to thank my family, my girlfriend, my boy who is here, my three kids waiting for me in the hotel, my family who watched me in Portugal,” said Ronaldo after receiving his trophy at the glittering awards night. “Also my team-mates at Juventus and the national team, my agent and all the people here tonight supporting this gala of Globe Soccer.

“Thank you to the Arabic community that is always great with me. Dubai is a marvellous place to be, I’m coming every year. I love this place. Finally, thanks to people who voted for me. It is a great honour to receive this amazing award. I hope to be here again, of course.”

Lucy Bronze, England and Lyon right-back, picked up the first Dubai Globe Soccer Best Women’s Player of the Year Award, while Liverpool, the reigning Champions League holders and English Premier League leaders, took the Best Club of the Year award.

Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool boss, was voted Best Coach of the Year, while his gloveman, Alisson, picked up the Best Goalkeeper of the Year Award for the second year in a row.

Bronze said: “2019 has been an amazing year for women’s football, especially. A lot of records broken and records made, such as tonight with this first-ever women’s award. I would love to dedicate this award to all of the women working hard in football. They are truly doing an amazing job – they all deserve a part of this as much as I do.”

In the other categories, Jorge Mendes picked up his ninth Dubai Globe Soccer Agent of the Year Award, while Portugal and Atletico Madrid’s young sensation Joao Felix was named as the Best Revelation Player.

France’s Stephanie Frappart, who became the first woman referee in history to officiate a major men’s European match when she took charge of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea in August, won the award for Best Referee of the Year; Saudi Arabi club Al Hilal was named Best Arab Club of the Year, while Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, who plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, was voted the Best Arab Player.

Manchester United legend and current Wales boss Ryan Giggs, and Juventus and Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic received Player Career Awards.

“I was lucky enough to play for the team I supported an also the country I was born,” said 46-year-old Giggs, who retired from United in 2014. “I played under many great coaches and manager, so I’d like to thank them – especially Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I’d also like to thank my teammate. I played until I was 40 and you can only do that with really good players. I would also like to thank my family and friends. Without them, I couldn’t have done what I did.”