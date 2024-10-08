Open Menu

Dubai International Stadium Commemorates Historic 100th T20I At The Venue With Special Plaque Unveiling

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 08, 2024 | 05:21 PM

Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic 100th T20I at the venue with special plaque unveiling

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8 October, 2024):
The Dubai International Stadium hosted its 100th T20I on Sunday (yesterday) afternoon when India took on Pakistan in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group A clash.


The historic occasion was marked by a special plaque unveiling and cake cutting ceremony at the stadium which was attended by Emirates Cricket Board Chairman Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah and a number of other dignitaries.


The stadium has now staged a total of 101 T20Is including 92 men’s and nine women’s. The West Indies-Scotland Group B clash that followed the India-Pakistan match on Sunday was the 101st T20I at the venue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World ICC Board Of Control For Cricket In India Dubai Sunday

Recent Stories

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chin ..

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women ..

Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match

2 hours ago
 Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience ..

Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Sma ..

Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..

2 hours ago
 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

4 hours ago
 Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

17 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

17 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

17 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports