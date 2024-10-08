Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic 100th T20I at the venue with special plaque unveiling

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8 October, 2024):

The Dubai International Stadium hosted its 100th T20I on Sunday (yesterday) afternoon when India took on Pakistan in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group A clash.



The historic occasion was marked by a special plaque unveiling and cake cutting ceremony at the stadium which was attended by Emirates Cricket Board Chairman Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah and a number of other dignitaries.



The stadium has now staged a total of 101 T20Is including 92 men’s and nine women’s. The West Indies-Scotland Group B clash that followed the India-Pakistan match on Sunday was the 101st T20I at the venue.