UrduPoint.com

Dubai Offers Hosting Of Pakistan-India Matches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:06 PM

Dubai offers hosting of Pakistan-India matches

Dubai Cricket Council Chairman Abdul Rahman Falaknaz said that Dubai can be the perfect neutral place for matches between arch-rivals Pakistan and India.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2021) Dubai Cricket Council has made an offer to both Pakistan and India to host their bilateral series.

Talking to the local media , Dubai Cricket Council Chairman Abdul Rahman Falaknaz said that Dubai can be the perfect neutral place for matches between arch-rivals Pakistan and India.

The offer from Dubai came after it successfully hosted the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and then the ICC T20 World Cup.

“Hosing India-Pakistan matches here would be the best thing,’ said Falaknaz, adding that they hosted matches of both teams in the past and it was like a war; sporting war.

“We like it and it was good because it was sporting war,” he added.

He also recalled that Raj kapoor, the Indian actor, who visited his family and he said: “How fantastic it would be to have Pakistan-India battles here in Sharjah,”.

He also quoted Kapoor as saying: “Cricket brings people together, cricket has brought us together, and let us remain this way,”.

Falaknaz said that they were ready to do it if we could convince India to come and play here against Pakitan.

“It may be once a year or twice but it would be really nice,” he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World ICC Indian Premier League Dubai Sharjah Nice May Family Media From Best

Recent Stories

Russia Confirms 33,558 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,558 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

11 minutes ago
 Hong Kong shares close with gains 24th Nov, 2021

Hong Kong shares close with gains 24th Nov, 2021

11 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik will miss upcoming T20I home series a ..

Shoaib Malik will miss upcoming T20I home series against West Indies

19 minutes ago
 Migrants Make Attempts to Cross Poland-Belarus Bor ..

Migrants Make Attempts to Cross Poland-Belarus Border - Warsaw

15 minutes ago
 ECC to decide about revision of petroleum dealers' ..

ECC to decide about revision of petroleum dealers' margin: Hammad

15 minutes ago
 Solomon Islands' capital under curfew after protes ..

Solomon Islands' capital under curfew after protesters try to storm parliament: ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.