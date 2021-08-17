Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss preparations for start of season and return of fans

Inspection teams of Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council have visited different sports clubs of Dubai to review preparations for the start of the season as well as the implementation of Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management’s precautionary measures and protocols, with focus on the safe return of spectators to the stands

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021) Inspection teams of Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council have visited different sports clubs of Dubai to review preparations for the start of the season as well as the implementation of Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management’s precautionary measures and protocols, with focus on the safe return of spectators to the stands.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has permitted clubs and sports events to allow fans into the stands, up to a maximum of 60 per cent of the establishment’s capacity, and the teams from Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council have visited all the clubs to ensure both the public and the athletes and officials alike, can enjoy live sports action in the new season in a safe environment, assured of the highest standards of safety and security.

A delegation from Dubai Police’s General Department for the Security of Organizations, Facilities and Emergencies and Dubai Sports Council, headed by Brigadier General Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, Acting Director General of the Department, and Ahmed Al Muhairi, Head of Clubs Department at Dubai Sports Council, visited the clubs to inspect the facilities and ensure the sports facilities’ complete readiness for the start of the 2021-2022 sports season, which will witness the return of fans to attend matches and competitions, in all sports, at a maximum of 60 per cent of the venue’s capacity, with safe distancing mandatory between them.

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council have been working since last year to prepare for the return of spectators, and together they organised a forum for discussions on the subject, with international participation.

During the visits, Brigadier General Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi stressed the keenness of Dubai Police and the Dubai Sports Council to consolidate the concept of community partnership in order to spread the principles of sportsmanship. He also pointed out that this year is witnessing a different challenge that requires us to assume greater responsibility and work hand-in-hand to limit the spread of the pandemic through strict adherence to the safety and prevention standards and protocols issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other government agencies.