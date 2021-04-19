Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Play it Right’ initiative

As part of their strategic cooperation and partnership, Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council have launched a new community sports initiative that encourages members of the community to embrace a physically active lifestyle during this Holy Month of Ramadan and play sports, but in a safe environment by complying with all the precautionary measures imposed by relevant authorities of Dubai

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th April, 2021) As part of their strategic cooperation and partnership, Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council have launched a new community sports initiative that encourages members of the community to embrace a physically active lifestyle during this Holy Month of Ramadan and play sports, but in a safe environment by complying with all the precautionary measures imposed by relevant authorities of Dubai.

The new initiative is being called ‘Play it Right’, and the name itself makes the message of the initiative clear – to play, but to play in a responsible manner by complying with all the precautionary measures against COVID-19 in place.

The ‘Play it Right’ initiative is looking at the possibility of promoting sports and physical activity for individuals and groups in a number of private and public places, namely: sports clubs, neighborhood parks and playgrounds, indoor halls, academies and schools, aquatic centres and swimming pools, as well as fitness centers and private clubs.

The initiative seeks to encourage every member of the community to keep playing sports and remain physically active during the Holy Month of Ramadan because of the many benefit of sports for individuals, both physical and mental, as well as the benefits of sports at a social level like strengthening community bonds, forging relationships and being a source of happiness and positive energy.

The initiative will also carry awareness messages about the necessity of obtaining official approval from the management of the sports facility before training and playing at that facility, and fully complying with the rules and protocols of each sports facility, as well as choosing the right time for training and playing by checking the official times approved for every sports facility or public playground.

The ‘Play it Right’ initiative also urges sports facility owners and managers to make sure they strictly apply all the official preventive measures and protocols imposed for the safety of sports practitioners, and inspections teams from Dubai Sports Council will keep visiting the facilities to check on their compliance.