Dubai Sports Council And CDA Organise Child Protection Workshop For Dubai Sports Clubs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:06 PM

More than 60 people, including managers, supervisors, administrators and coaches from Dubai football clubs and sports companies, participated in a virtual workshop organised by Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with Community Development Authority of Dubai to educate them about the country’s Child Protection laws

Dr Abdul Aziz Al Hammadi, Director of Family Cohesion department at CDA, attended the workshop and gave a presentation and explanation on Wadeema's Law - Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 concerning child rights, which stresses that all children must be provided with appropriate living standards, access to health services, education, equal opportunities in essential services and facilities without any kind of discrimination. The law protects children against all forms of negligence, exploitation, physical and psychological abuses.

The workshop is part of a number of initiatives launched by Dubai Sports Council with the aim of developing the administrative staff working at Dubai clubs and sports companies, in order to optimise the investment of human resources, enhance the work atmosphere and create a positive relationship between the clubs and families, which will attract more people to these facilities, help promote sports among the community and increase the pool of Emirati sports talents.

The initiatives are the first of their kind in the sports sector and designed to help contribute to the development of administrative work in clubs and sports companies, and prepare employees for the next stage of their career as well as the challenges that he is likely to face, not just at work but in all spheres of life.

The Council will continue to organise workshops, training programs and lectures for supervisors and administrators throughout the sports season, with the aim of updating them about the latest and global best practises in dealing with athletes of differences ages, as well as other development and trends in all other spheres of their work.

