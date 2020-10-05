UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Sports Council And Dubai Police Organise Sports Nutrition Certification Course For Inmates

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 02:26 PM

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police organise sports nutrition certification course for inmates

The Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with Dubai Police’s General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, organised a sports nutrition certification course for inmates under the title “Nutrition for Athletes”

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020) The Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with Dubai Police’s General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, organised a sports nutrition certification course for inmates under the title “Nutrition for Athletes”.

The certification course was organised as part of Dubai Sports Council’s sports program for correctional centres in Dubai, which seeks to provide a healthy sports environment for inmates and prepare them for the next phase of their life, outside the correctional centres.

The course was conducted by professional nutritionists and fitness trainers, certified by International Confederation of Registers for Exercise Professionals (ICREPs) and the Register of Exercise Professionals UAE (REPs UAE).

The trainers introduced the inmates to the science of sports nutrition and explained the importance of nutrition in sports. They also educated the inmates about how to prepare a professional and personalised nutrition program for different athletes and for different stages of their preparation, as well as specialised nutrition programs for competition.

More than 20 inmates attended the workshop, which was organised virtually, alongside a number of General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions employees.

Ahmad Ibrahim Busherin, Head of Dubai Sports Council’s Community Events Section, also attended the workshop along with First Lieutenant Nasser Al Ketbi from General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions.

The Dubai Sports Council has been organising rehabilitation program for inmates of penal and correctional institutes in Dubai for four years now, and during this time it has organised many training courses and workshops for inmates, including training courses to become fitness trainers, yoga instructors and basketball referees. A large number of inmates have participated in these programs and benefitted from them.

Through the courses, participants receive internationally recognized certificates that will allow them to work both inside and outside the country.

The program for penal and correctional institutions, which is unique in the world, also aims to provide inmates with the opportunity to practice sports and to create a healthy sports environment inside the centres.

The Dubai Sports Council has also provided penal and correctional institutes with sports equipment, to allow inmates to exercise, and to encourage and support them in living a normal, healthy and happy lifestyle.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Dubai From

Recent Stories

Russia's COVID-19 Response Center Plans No Border ..

7 minutes ago

IRSA releases 149,500 cusecs water

7 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

7 minutes ago

EU Aims to Seal Post-Brexit Deal Despite COVID-19 ..

7 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders ..

23 minutes ago

Australian gov't announces 5.3-bln-USD infrastruct ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.