Dubai Sports Council and New Age Fitness launch digital fitness training platform

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd March, 2020) As part of their endeavor to encourage residents of the UAE to lead a physically active lifestyle, and in line with the preventive and precautionary measures adopted by the UAE to confront the spread of Coronavirus, Dubai Sports Council, in collaboration with New Age Fitness, a subsidy of Al Ahli Holding Group, have announced the launch of a digital platform for distance fitness training.

This platform provides fitness training service via “Live Video Streaming” on the internet, which enables users to resume their daily fitness training in complete privacy at home, without going into public space.

Launching the initiative, His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “We are really pleased to announce this very important initiative for the community in collaboration with New Age Fitness. Exercising and staying fit has become even more important now given everything that is happening around the world.

“It is my humble request to everyone to please be safe, be responsible, and to respect and follow all the precautionary safety measures recommended by the government and the health authorities. But also make sure you keep exercising because a healthy body means a strong immune system.

“Exercising will strengthen your immune system and a strong immune system is your best defence against illness. So please make use of this initiative and stay fit, and stay safe.”

From his side, Mohammed Khammas Al Yamahi, CEO of Al Ahli Holding Group, emphasized that the platform provides highly professional and diversified training content developed by specialized and qualified trainers, which suits different segments of society, various age categories and the needs of the trainees. Al Yamahi added that offering this platform for free and being easily of accessed by trainees at homes will urge new segments of society to practice sport.