Dubai Sports Council and South Korea Consul General discuss ways to enhance cooperation in sports

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th August, 2019) HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, received HE Chun Young-wook, Consul General of the Republic of South Korea in Dubai, at the council's headquarters this week and the two discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the sphere of sports and to achieve their common objectives of spreading the culture sports.

The meeting comes within Dubai Sports Council’s framework to work with partners from around the globe to enhance the sports sector in Dubai and to encourage all members of the community, including the country’s Korean expatriates, to embrace a physically active lifestyle Receiving the Consul General, HE Saeed Hareb gave him and the accompanying South Korean delegation a brief on the role and activities of the Council in the organisation and development of the sports sector in Dubai and about the more than 400 sports events that are held annually in Dubai, including competitive and community events held on land and the air, in the sea and sand and snow, and in the hills of Hatta and the Desert Conservation Reserve of Al Marmoom.

The Consul General praised the development witnessed by the UAE in all fields, including sports, and congratulated DSC for the role they play in the promotion of sports and physical activity in the Emirate, and for attracting and organising many different international and regional sports events throughout the year.

HE Chun Young-wook also expressed his desire to work with the Council to strengthen co-operation between the two sides in the sphere of sports and to organise events jointly here, especially in Taekwondo, a martial art which was born in South Korea.

Today, Taekwondo is one of the most popular combative sports in the world and is part of the Olympic Games since 2000. It is worth mentioning that representatives of many diplomatic missions in the UAE have visited the Dubai Sports Council in the past months to discuss co-operation in sports and to explore opportunities to organise sports events here to take advantage of top-class sports facilities and infrastructure available in the Emirate of Dubai.