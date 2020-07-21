Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVolley tournament to Beach Sports Week

Dubai Sports Council have announced the addition of the hugely popular beach sport, FootVolley, to their list of events for the upcoming Beach Sports Week

Organised in cooperation with AFC Sports Academy, the six-team FootVolley tournament will take place on Friday and Saturday, with matches scheduled from 7am to 9.30am. The event is open to both men and women.

Born on the beaches of Brazil in the 1960s, FootVolley is one of the most popular beach sports in the world. It is similar to Beach Volley, but without the use of arms and hands. Players use their head, chest, thighs and feet instead to pass the ball over the next, or to keep the ball from hitting the ground. The sport demands excellent balance, ball control, endurance, focus and quick reflexes, and fans are treated to long rallies and spectacular points. The sport is exciting and addictive, and anybody can play.

The AirBadminton Tournament, meanwhile, will take place on July 24th, 29th, 30th and 31st, with a total of 35 matches being played across five categories – Singles and Doubles for Men and Women, and Mixed Doubles – with draws of eight in each category.

The tournament, being organised by Dubai Sports Council and UAE Badminton Committee, is open to all players, badminton clubs and academies registered in the UAE.

The other events that are part of the Beach Sports Week are: Elite Men’s Beach Volleyball Tournament; Esperia Beach Volleyball Tournament for Ladies and Mixed Teams, and the Super Sports Beach Tennis tournament.

Organised in cooperation with Elite Volleyball Academy, the men’s volleyball tournament matches are scheduled to take place in two sessions on Friday and Saturday – morning from 7am to 9.30am and evening from 6pm to 11pm. Registration is still open and those interested can get in touch with the organisers through WhatsApp on +971568111876 and +971563811155.

The Esperia Beach Volleyball Tournament, taking place on July 24, 25 and 31, and August 1, will see competition in three categories – 2x2 Female, 2x2 Mix and 4x4 Mix, where at least two of the players should be ladies.

The tournament is being organised in cooperation with Esperia Volleyball Academy and teams interested in taking part can register through the website.

Those interested in taking part in the Beach Tennis tournament, which will be taking place on July 24-25, and then July 31-August 1, can contact the organisers, Super Sports Beach Tennis Academy.