Dubai Sports Council announce ‘Beach Sports Week’

The beach sports festival will see competition in four events at Kite Beach this weekend

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020) Beach sports lover are in for a treat this weekend and the next, as Dubai Sports Council have announced a “Beach Sports Week” that will see competition in four different events taking place at Kite Beach in Jumeirah.

The beach sports festival, being organised by Dubai Sports Council in co-operation with different partners, will start on July 23 with the Elite Men’s Beach Volleyball Tournament, a three-day event that will feature 16 teams, comprising of two players each.

Organised in cooperation with Elite Volleyball Academy, the men’s volleyball tournament matches are scheduled to take place from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, while on Friday and Saturday, matches will be conducted in two sessions – morning from 7am to 9.30am and evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Registration is still open and those interested can get in touch with the organisers through WhatsApp on +971568111876 and +971563811155.

There is beach volleyball tournament for the ladies as well. The Esperia Beach Volleyball Tournament, taking place on July 24, 25 and 31, and August 1, will see competition in three categories – 2x2 Female, 2x2 Mix and 4x4 Mix, where at least two of the players should be ladies.

There is a Beach Tennis tournament also taking place on Friday and Saturday, and those interested in taking part can contact the organisers, Super Sports Beach Tennis Academy, through tiaan24nc@gmail.com.

Beach Tennis is an exciting adaptation of lawn tennis that follows most of the rules and scoring of lawn tennis (15/30/40). However, the players need to make sure the ball does not hit the ground, which means Beach Tennis involves just volleys and smashes, and is played at a quick, intense and exciting pace. Points start with a serve, and end when the ball touches the ground, forcing players to dive to reach difficult plays, similar to volleyball.

Lovers of racquet sports also have the option of taking part in an AirBadminton tournament, which is being organised in cooperation with the UAE Badminton Federation on July 24 and 25.

AirBadminton is the outdoor version of badminton that uses a special shuttlecock called ‘AirShuttle’, which can be used in winds up to 12km per hour.