Dubai Sports Council announce fun new event for women that showcases individual skills

The Dubai Sports Council International Women’s Online Tournament will take place on Aug 21

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020) The Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council have announced a fun and exciting new event – the Dubai Sports Council International Women’s Online Tournament, which will see teams from UAE and overseas compete in a format that will showcase different sporting skills of participants.

Organised in co-operation with Jam Sports Academy, the DSC International Women’s Online Tournament will take place on Friday, August 21, between 6-9pm UAE time, with UAE-based teams competing at Dubai Sports World in Dubai World Trade Centre, and international teams taking part through video conferencing app, Zoom.

Participants will compete in four different sports – football, basketball, volleyball and handball – but not in the traditional format. Instead, they will be showing off their individual skills through different drills that will give this tournament a unique atmosphere.

In football, for example, competitors will get points based on their juggling, dribbling, long-passing and short-passing, and goal-scoring skills, while in handball, the players will get points based on their success in ‘penalty shots’, ‘dribbling around the body’, ‘triangle defence’, ‘zig zag dribbling’ and ‘passes against the wall’.

In basketball, the players will earn points through five different drills – right-hand layups, left-hand layups, free throws, dribbling from the baseline to the half-court, and ‘dribbling from the baseline to the half-court with crossover’.

The volleyball tournament will also see players competing in five different drills – ‘one hand bumping’, ‘overhead setting while walking’, ‘bumping while walking’, ‘overhead setting on the wall’, and ‘spike, receive and set on the wall’.

There will be eight teams taking part in each of the four sport, and every team will have five players each, with a player being allowed to take part in only one drill. The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each, and the top placed team – based on the point scored in their drills, will qualify for the semi-finals.

DRILLS

FOOTBALL

Drill 1 – Juggling

· Number of times the player juggles the ball in 1 minute

· 3 trials - if the ball falls once she has two more chances (The scores will be calculated)

Drill 2 – Dribbling

· 8 times / zig zag dribble / 10 cones – 1m between each cone

· Score: Time taken

Drill 3 - Shooting a goal

· The 12inch cones will be placed inside the goal

· Shoot from 8m away

· Player shoot penalty 10 trials

· How many times the cone was hit

Drill 4 - Long Passes

· Each player must choose a valuable teammate to assist in this challenge, number of passes in 1 minute is the final score

· Players must be 8m apart

Drill 5 - Short Passes

· Each player must choose a valuable teammate to assist in this challenge

· Number of passes in 1 minute is the final score.

BASKETBALL

Drill 1 - Right-hand Layups starting from baseline to three points

· Number of scores per layup in 1 min

Drill 2 - Left-hand Layups starting from baseline to three points

· Number of scores per layup in 1 min

Drill 3 - Free throws 10 Shoots

· Number of shots scored

Drill 4 - Dribbling from Baseline to Half-court 8 times

· Time taken; 1m distance between cones

Drill 5 - Dribbling from Baseline to Half-court with Crossover 8 times

· Time taken; 1m distance between cones

HANDBALL

Drill 1 - Penalty shots (Number of times the player will hit the target - 10 attempts)

· Layout: 1 cone (target) 5 meters apart from the penalty line

· The player has to hit the target as many times as possible from 10 attempts, simulating the penalty movement

Drill 2 - Dribbling around the body (The player has to dribble the ball around her own body – Number of valid repetitions in 1 minute)

· The player has to dribble the ball around her own body, in a complete tour, without losing the ball to be a valid attempt

· A complete tour means the ball arrives back to the starting point after it was dribbled around the body the faster the player is, the higher the score

Drill 3 - Triangle defence (The time obtained by the player performing 10 repetitions is the final score)

· Layout: 3 cones placed 3 meters apart, forming a triangle

· The player has to move as fast as possible simulating the defence movement, facing an imaginary opponent, outside the triangle and around it

· The faster the player is, the better

Drill 4 - Zig zag dribbling (The player has to slalom while dribbling - the time obtained after completing 5 slaloms will be calculated)

· Layout-7 cones placed in zig zag 1 meter apart

· The player has to slalom fast while dribbling and come back to starting point running backwards holding the ball

· The player has to repeat the drill 5 times

· If the ball is lost, the player will continue from where she lost it, without stopping the watch - The faster the player is, the higher the score

Drill 5 - Passes against the wall (the player must pass the ball against the wall; number of passes in 1 minute is the final score)

· 1.

5 meters between the player and the wall

· The player has to pass the ball with one hand and catch it back using the same hand

· If the ball will be dropped, the pass will not be counted

· The player has 1 minute to pass as much as she can.

VOLLEYBALL

Drill 1 - One hand bumping

· Player will have 1 minute to complete as many bumps as she can with one arm only

· Player is allowed to switch arms throughout the drill

Drill 2 - Overhead setting while walking

· Player will have to complete 6 laps back and forth while overhead setting

· Laps will be completed on the 9-meter line (Horizontally)

· Time will be recorded as the player completes the drill

· If the player drops the ball, 2 seconds will be added to the player's final time

· Player with the shortest time will win

Drill 3 - Bumping while walking

· Player will have to complete 6 laps back and forth while bumping

· Laps will be completed on the 9-meter line (Horizontally)

· Time will be recorded as the player completes the drill

· If the player drops the ball, 2 seconds will be added to the player's final time

· Player with the shortest time will win

Drill 4 - Overhead setting on the wall

· Player will have 1 minute and 30 seconds to complete as many sets as she can

· Player will have control the ball (pass to themselves) and then pass on the wall, and so on

· Player with the highest number of sets will win

Drill 5 - Spike, Receive and Set on the wall

· Player will have to spike on the wall, then receive, and then pass to themselves to repeat

· Each spike, received and passed will be considered as one

· Player will have 1 minute and 30 seconds to complete the drill

· Player with the highest number in the time duration wins