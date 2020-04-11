Dubai Sports Council announce virtual Cycling Challenge

Interested people can participate in the challenge through DSC’s Dubai Cycling app

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th April, 2020) Following the stupendous success of the Marathon at Home, Dubai Sports Council have announced the launch of another new initiative for the community – a virtual Cycling Challenge – through their Dubai Cycling app as part of their ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ campaign.

The Challenge is open to people of all age, ability and nationality, and they can register through the Dubai Cycling app, which is available on both the Android and iPhone platforms, using their Google or Facebook accounts.

Participants will just need to sync their smartwatches with the Dubai Cycling app and then get on their bikes and go.

Nicknamed the 2.1km Be Fit Be Safe Sprint Challenge, it will start on April 12 and will continue until April 17, and like any race, podium finishers will receive virtual medals.

The “Be Fit, Be Safe” campaign has been launched by Dubai Sports Council to encourage members of the community to continue exercising at home following the precautionary closure of gyms to combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Through the campaign, which is being run under the hashtag #DSCchallenge, Dubai Sports Council is urging members of the community to be safe and avoid going out unless absolutely necessary, but, at the same time, continue exercising at home and share their home workout videos online, tagging @DubaiSC.

The “Be Fit, Be Safe” initiative has received widespread support with top football stars like Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, former Spain international Michel Salgado, rising Portuguese star Joao Felix backing the campaign alongside greats like Luis Figo of Portugal, Brazil’s Roberto Carlos and Frenchman Nicolas Anelka.

Italian Pierluigi Collina, one of the best known football referees, and former France football internationals Eric Abidal and Mikael Silvestre have also backed the campaign, which has also received widespread support from the community, with experts from the fitness industry and some of UAE’s top sports stars, taking part alongside many others, including mums and dads, and schoolkids, of different nationalities.

As part of the campaign, DSC has also linked up with some of the leading brands from UAE’s fitness industry to offer free daily virtual fitness classes, led by certified fitness trainers.