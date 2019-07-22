UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:15 AM

Dubai Sports Council announces ‘Artificial Intelligence in Sports’ conference

Will be held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Dubai Sports Council have announced the region’s first ever conference on artificial intelligence (AI) in the global sports industry will be held in Dubai, on October 14-15 in the emirate’s iconic World Trade Centre.

The Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports (DAIS) conference and exhibition is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and it underlines the UAE’s position as the number one ranking country in the Arab world in terms of promoting artificial intelligence-based technologies.

The DAIS conference & exhibition will unveil and showcase the technologies and organisations that are leading the field and showing impressive results with the integration of AI in sports. In extensive trialling, artificial intelligence has been shown to improve athletic performance; interpret big data to provide astonishingly insightful player/team selections; and even prevent up to 65 per cent of long-term cognitive dysfunction due to concussions.

Off the pitch, AI is already proving its capacity to augment fan engagement and participation, increase revenues, reduce operational costs and improve valuations of players and teams, among its many applications and benefits. Given that many teams and sports will target promising young talent from an early age, AI allows sporting management to compile and assess precise data on movement, injury potential, tactical play, speed and many other metrics in order to more accurately predict which talent will rise to the top, and therefore minimise the investment risk and maximise performance.

Artificial intelligence is also able to capture a 360-degree view of every face, movement and action in a sporting event, with machine learning tech then able to produce realistic journalistic reports and videos to provide real-time reporting as the action happens.

The DAIS Sports Council conference initiative will provide the most complete picture yet, all under one roof, of the scope of AI’s ability to enhance every facet of the global sports industry.

Under the spotlight of an unprecedented level of international sports industry and media attention, the two-day DAIS conference & exhibition is bringing together the world’s largest gathering of stakeholders for AI and machine learning in sport, including:

• Heads of sporting federations & associations
• Major investors in AI technology
• Sports industry management & stakeholders
• Team doctors, physios and performance managers
• The world’s best minds and experts in AI and machine learning technologies for the sports industry.

The two days of educational and networking opportunities at DAIS are expected to attract global sports industry prime-movers and decision-makers, AI ministers, investors in AI technologies, international sporting stars and the academic minds developing the next generation of AI for the future of sports.

What: The Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports (DAIS) conference and exhibition
When: Monday 14th& Tuesday 15th October, 2019, 11am-7pm
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE

