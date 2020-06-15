UrduPoint.com
Dubai Sports Council Announces Decision To Reopen Sports Academies In Private Educational Institutions

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:10 PM

Dubai Sports Council has announced sports academies and coaching clinics based in Dubai’s private educational institutions can open for business, on the condition they strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th June, 2020) Dubai Sports Council has announced sports academies and coaching clinics based in Dubai’s private educational institutions can open for business, on the condition they strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities.

The Council has issued a detailed list of protocols, which were framed in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority of Dubai, that the academies will need to comply with in order to reopen their doors for business.

The academies, among other things, will have to make sure they maintain the hygiene and sanitization requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensure safe distancing is maintained at all times.

The age limitations, however, still remain.

Children below the age of 12 and elders above the age of 60 are not allowed to take part in the activities at these academies.

Teams from Dubai Sports Council will be visiting the facilities that are allowed to resume their sports activities to ensure they comply with all the safety guidelines and protocols.

The list of sports facilities in private educational institutions, which the Council has allowed academies to use for their activities include cricket and football pitches; tennis, volleyball, basketball and volleyball courts; running tracks, indoor sports halls, fitness centres and swimming pools.

The decision to allow academies at educational institutions to resume business is part of a series of decisions taken by Dubai Sports Council to gradually reopen the sports sector following weeks of closure due to COVID-19, after getting approval from Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

